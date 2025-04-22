Bethesda says "mods are not supported" for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered despite its pro-mod history

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered won't officially support mods despite the original game's nearly 20 years as a haven for creative modding wizards and other weirdos.

Original developer Bethesda – which is typically happy to build official mod support into its games – puts the the matter plainly in a recent FAQ response on its website : "Mods are not supported for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered."

This devastating news comes only a day after one noble mod called Boblivion dared to rename "literally every single thing in the base game to "Bob' literally everything," as its description says. Though, Oblivion Remastered's lack of mod support is Bob-ably helpful for the crew behind the unofficial Oblivion remake, Skyblivion, which recently said "both projects can exist and thrive together, offering unique experiences for players."

Anyway, Bethesda seems to acknowledge that PC players will inevitably find a way to meddle with and pop Oblivion Remastered like a fizzy bottle of soda, providing the helpful tip in its FAQ response that, "if you are experiencing gameplay issues while playing with mods, it's recommended you first try uninstalling your mods, then verify your games files on Steam, or the Xbox App."

"I reckon modders will figure something out pretty quickly," one confident fan reacts on Reddit .

"No kit sucks," another agrees, "but it does not mean mods will be impossible."

Let's also keep in mind that Oblivion Remastered has barely been out for two hours, despite immediately rocketing to the top of Steam's global top sellers list . The mods need time to marinate.

