Starfield will get everything "from city maps, to mod support, to all-new ways of traveling" in patches coming "roughly every six weeks"

Bethesda isn't done with Starfield by a long shot, as the studio has confirmed it's planning to add a host of highly-requested new features with a series of updates expected to launch every six weeks or so.

The studio says in a Reddit comment that it's "hard at work on many of [the] new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all-new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks."

Bethesda already discussed official mod support coming to Starfield in 2024, likely involving the same sort of Creation Kit tool that empowered modders for the studio's previous games. Similarly, the devs noted that they'd "love to do city maps" post-launch, and it looks like those plans are finally becoming more concrete.

The real surprises here, then, are those "all-new ways of traveling." Your guess is as good as mine as to what that means, and you can check out the responses on Reddit if you want a whole lot of speculation. It could be a new vehicle, some sort of new fast travel system, or - most optimistically - the ability to travel directly from planet to planet while flying your spaceship. We'll just have to wait and see what these updates have in store.

Of course, there are further bug fixes on the way too. Bethesda says it's "been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS. Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save." The studio says smaller hotfixes may also come in between these larger updates.

The best Starfield mods are only going to get better once those new tools arrive.