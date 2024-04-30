Helldivers 2's hot new feature is Super Commas, so you can properly see how many comrades have been slaughtered

Helldivers 2's latest blockbuster feature is commas, to more effectively communicate how many comrades have been killed fighting for Super Earth.

Earlier today, Helldivers 2 dropped quite a weird update on Twitter. Developer Arrowhead revealed that a missing "decimal separator plug-in" for the in-game Galactic Map had recently been recovered, and so "Super Commas" are now up and running in the shooter for all to bask in the glory of. You can see the feature in action in the second screenshot just below.

The missing 'decimal separator' plug-in for the Galactic War map was recently recovered in an encrypted SSSD Hard Drive. Super Commas have been to your Ship's systems, making it easier to read the inspiring number of Helldivers that have sacrificed their lives for liberty. pic.twitter.com/iwitKLn2kWApril 30, 2024

Yes, the brand new feature for Helldivers 2 is decimal points. This means that, rather than the amount of Helldivers 2 players killed in action since launch appearing a one impossibly large number, you can now see that over one billion of Super Earth's finest have been slaughtered attempting to defend their home planet from Automatons and Terminids.

Distressingly, this means that more Helldivers troopers than enemies have actually been killed in the shooter, if the figures above are accurate. That probably has a lot to do with friendly fire, which tears through Helldivers 2 players a hell of a lot more often than it does Automatons or Terminids, who have much better trigger discipline than some players out there.

This is a lot less dramatic, admittedly, than the new Helldivers 2 patch which adjusted ricochet damage to send rockets flying back from enemies right at the troopers that fired them. There's some debate over whether the ricochet change actually is as dramatic as some players are making it out to be, but it looks like it's giving some players a very tough time.

