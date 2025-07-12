Spider-Man star Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey "is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen."

He may have starred in three of the most successful films of all time, but for Tom Holland, they all sound like they've been bumped down a notch following his experience in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey. Speaking to GQ about the upcoming movie that also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, Holland teased that we better be prepared for what's coming.

"It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on the film set," Holland revealed. "Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen."

It should come as no surprise that Holland is so hyped for the film, given the excitement that's already building for Nolan's next project. Adapting one of the oldest stories in human history, The Odyssey will tell the epic tale of Odysseus (Damon), who, after a decade at war, heads home on a journey that will be just as long while his son, Telemachus (Holland), waits for him. But while Odysseus faces all manner of gods and monsters on the journey, his son is left with his mother, Penelope, who is having to refuse a variety of suitors that are competing for her hand in marriage. The story homes what might be the first ever hero in literature, dating back to 8 BC, but for Holland, the film is full of them.

"Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine, so to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn't have asked for a better job," Holland said. "And I’m so proud of the work I’ve done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful to Chris to have given me that opportunity."

As is compulsory for any Nolan film, there's still an air of mystery about the project, even for a story that's almost 2,700 years old. As it stands, Holland and Damon are the only cast members whose characters have been confirmed, along with Charlize Theron, who will be playing the witch-goddess, Circe, and is responsible for, at one point, turning Odysseus' crew into pigs. Given Holland's mention of filming scenes with Hathaway, it feels safe to assume that she's playing Penelope in the epic adventure.

Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas, wife and producer of all of Nolan's films] was absolutely fantastic," confessed Holland. "I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had."

That front row is pretty stacked, as well. Joining Holland, Damon, Hathaway, Pattinson, and Theron are also Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Will Yun Lee, Himesh Patel, and Benny Safdie. The film will also see Holland sharing the screen with his future Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, Jon Bernthal, who will be making his first big-screen debut as The Punisher now that he's returned to the MCU. Coincidentally, these two were also the primary focus of the first teaser trailer for The Odyssey, which was recently released in theaters (and which inevitably leaked online).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll be able to see what part they all play when The Odyssey sets sail into theaters on July 17, 2026. If you're a daring soul and want to guess where this will fit in the pantheon of Nolan movies so far, why not check out our ranking of his films here.