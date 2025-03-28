Ever since director Christopher Nolan's last feature Oppenheimer took the world by storm, all eyes have been on what the filmmaker would be tackling next. And the answer – The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, which is already shaping up to be one of our most anticipated upcoming movies.

Every feature Nolan makes is always something special, but given the scope of The Odyssey this just might be his all-time masterpiece. And that's saying something, given the incredibly high bar set by the likes of Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight. The adaptation really does have a lot to live up to, but Nolan is already at work assembling a stellar cast that will bring the epic to life.

Despite the scale, recently, one of these cast members said that Nolan is helming the movie "like an indie film, because he's not doing it by committee", adding that the filmmaker is "like an indie filmmaker, but with crazy money". Which is true, as just like with Oppenheimer, Universal Pictures is once again distributing, with The Odyssey set to be the most expensive movie of Nolan's career, with a budget of $250 million.

But what exactly can you expect from the upcoming feature? Well, thankfully for you, we've gathered everything we know so far about The Odyssey, including a release date, cast list, plot details, and plenty more news. That saves you from embarking on an epic journey like the one Odysseus will go on in the movie, as all you have to do is scroll down for all the info.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has a set release date of July 17, 2026 – so get it in your diaries if you haven't already!

Because this is Nolan we are talking about, it will arrive exclusively in theaters worldwide during the summer blockbuster season and the best way to watch it is at an IMAX screen, especially since new IMAX technology was developed just for this movie.

The Odyssey cast

If you thought Nolan's previous film Oppenheimer featured a stacked cast, it turns out you have seen nothing yet.

The Odyssey sees an all-star cast come together to bring this epic story to the big screen, with many of Nolan's former collaborators returning including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Elliot Page. They will be joined by Hollywood A-listers including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Right now it is unclear which characters each cast member will be portraying aside from one – Damon will take on the lead role of Odysseus, the legendary Greek king whose journey we follow. This was confirmed via a first look image which showed Damon in costume looking ready for battle.

You can see the confirmed The Odyssey cast so far below:

Matt Damon – Odysseus

Tom Holland

Anne Hathaway

Zendaya

Lupita Nyong'o

Robert Pattinson

Charlize Theron

Jon Bernthal

Benny Safdie

John Leguizamo

Elliot Page

Himesh Patel

Bill Irwin

Samantha Morton

Mia Goth

Corey Hawkins

Cosmo Jarvis

Ryan Hurst

The Odyssey plot

If you haven't already guessed it from the title alone, The Odyssey will be based on Homer's epic ancient Greek poem of the same name.

One of the oldest surviving literary works having been written around the 8th or 7th century BC, The Odyssey tells the story of Greek hero Odysseus over the course of 24 books. It follows the king of an island known as Ithaca as he journeys home from Troy, following the decade-long Trojan War.

That homecoming journey also takes another 10 years, as Odysseus encounters many threats including several monsters after enraging the god Poseidon by blinding one of his Cyclops sons. Whilst Odysseus is absent during this journey, his wife Penelope and son Telemachus presume he is dead, leaving them to contend with several unruly suitors who are competing to be the former's new husband.

Over the years The Odyssey has been retold countless times so it will be interesting to see how Nolan interprets the classic story. However, one thing is for sure – it is set to be the director's most epic feature yet.

Is there a The Odyssey trailer?

No, not yet! Currently, there's no trailer for The Odyssey. Although we have already had our first look image from the movie, it will probably be a while until we get a teaser for Christopher Nolan's next outing.

Even though shooting is currently underway, filming only began in February 2025, so there is still a way to go until there's enough footage for a trailer. If you look at what happened with Nolan's last movie, Oppenheimer, the first teaser for that released in July 2022, so a year before the film's July 2023 release date.

And so, with The Odyssey set for a July 2026 release date, we could be looking at July this year for the first trailer. Watch this space!

As we eagerly await Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, check out our guide to all the other movie release dates you need to add to your calendar.