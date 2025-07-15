You may be able to buy tickets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in just 2 days, even though the movie's release date is still a year away
IMAX 70mm showings of The Odyssey for summer 2026 are already being listed online
Filming hasn't even wrapped on Christopher Nolan's latest movie yet, but tickets for The Odyssey are already being listed online.
AMC and Cinemark's websites are already displaying listings for IMAX 70mm showings of the movie, which is a retelling of the Ancient Greek myth filmed entirely in IMAX (the first blockbuster to do so). And, according to World of Reel, you'll be able to buy tickets from this July 17, exactly one year before the movie hits theaters.
Fans on Reddit don't seem too impressed by this, though. "Buying tickets to a movie a year in advance is wild. I think I'll just wander up to the ticket counter at my local IMAX a little before the show time, like I do with every movie I see there," said one user.
"This is getting ridiculous. I just want to go see a damn movie without having to plan a year in advance," wrote another.
Nolan's follow-up to 2023's Oppenheimer will tell the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his decade-long voyage home from the Trojan War after he angers the gods and they place a number of obstacles in his way.
Matt Damon, who also starred in Oppenheimer, will play Odysseus, alongside a stacked ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, and Charlize Theron.
Oppenheimer was a massive hit for the director and won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as making $975 million at the box office and becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2023.
The Odyssey arrives on the big screen on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.
