"The loss of a studio is a huge blow": Christopher Nolan says he has "very, very significant concerns" about the Warner Bros. Netflix sale

Christopher Nolan speaks out about Netflix buying Warner Bros. as the new president of the DGA

Christopher Nolan with his Oscars for Oppenheimer
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christopher Nolan has spoken out about Netflix's purchase of Warner Bros. – and the director is "very, very" concerned about what what the sale could mean for the movie industry.

"We have very, very significant concerns about how this is all going to happen," Nolan said, speaking as newly appointed president of the Directors Guild of America (via Variety). "I think it’s a very worrying time for the industry. The loss of a major studio is a huge blow."

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal)

"There are encouraging noises, but that’s not the same as commitments,” Nolan continued. "The theatrical window becomes a sort of easily graspable symbol of whether Warner Bros. will be run as a theatrical distributor or whether it be folded in as a streamer. But the reality is, the issues on the television side and the streaming side are far more important to our membership."

After his last feature Oppenheimer took the box office by storm and took home a slew of Oscars and other awards, Nolan returns to the big screen this summer with The Odyssey. An adaptation of the epic Ancient Greek poem, Matt Damon stars as the legendary king Odysseus as he battles the gods to make his way home after the 10-year Trojan War. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

