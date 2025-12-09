Netflix CEO promises to commit to releasing Warner Bros. movies theatrically after studio sale: "We didn't buy this company to destroy that value"

Ted Sarandos responds to concerns about theatrical releases after Netflix's Warner Bros. purchase

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has responded to concerns that Warner Bros.' theatrical releases will be impacted after the streamer bought the studio for $82.7 billion last week.

"The theatrical business we have not talked a lot about in the past, about wanting to do it, because we’ve never been in that business. When this deal closes, we are in that business, and we’re going to do it," Sarandos said at a UBS conference in New York (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We didn’t buy this company to destroy that value."

