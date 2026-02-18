Netflix joins the fight against Seedance 2.0, with the streamer targeting AI-generated Stranger Things and Kpop Demon Hunters videos: "[We] will not stand by and watch ByteDance treat our valued IP as free, public domain clip art"
Netflix joins Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney in taking action against Seedance 2.0
Hollywood's battle against AI video generator Seedance 2.0 continues.
After the actors' union SAG-AFTRA condemned ByteDance, the company behind Seedance 2.0, earlier this week, Netflix has joined Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney in standing against the Beijing-based brand.
Netflix "will not stand by and watch ByteDance treat our valued IP as free, public domain clip art," the streamer wrote in a cease and desist letter yesterday (via Deadline). It's specifically concerned with AI-generated videos of some of its biggest hits: Stranger Things, Kpop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, and Bridgerton.
In the letter, Netflix said that "current forensic evidence indicates that Seedance is being used to generate unauthorized derivative works" including, but not limited to "high-fidelity reboots of the [Stranger Things] series finale, which feature detailed reproductions of the iconic cast as well as the monsters from the series, including Demogorgons and the Mindflayer."
The streaming service also took issue with reproductions of "the specific visual style and character designs from our animated musical feature [Kpop Demon Hunters], including the lead character Rumi" and "recreations of the 'Red Light, Green Light' sets and the iconic Young-hee doll. These include unauthorized crossovers, such as inserting real-world figures like Elon Musk into the Squid Game environment."
Launched earlier this month, Seedance 2.0 is a text and image-to-video model that allows users to create new clips from existing content. It came under fire after a video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting went viral; it was generated with the software based on a two-line prompt. "I hate to say it. It's likely over for us," Deadpool and Wolverine writer Rhett Reese wrote on Twitter in response.
For more, check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in February 2026.
