Netflix joins the fight against Seedance 2.0, with the streamer targeting AI-generated Stranger Things and Kpop Demon Hunters videos: "[We] will not stand by and watch ByteDance treat our valued IP as free, public domain clip art"

Netflix joins Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney in taking action against Seedance 2.0

Huntrix performing in KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Hollywood's battle against AI video generator Seedance 2.0 continues.

After the actors' union SAG-AFTRA condemned ByteDance, the company behind Seedance 2.0, earlier this week, Netflix has joined Warner Bros., Paramount, and Disney in standing against the Beijing-based brand.

