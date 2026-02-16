After Tom Cruise's AI fight video goes viral, SAG-AFTRA condemns Seedance 2.0: "This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent"

News
By published

SAG-AFTRA isn't happy with ByteDance following that viral AI video of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Looks like Marvel actor Simu Liu and Deadpool and Wolverine co-writer Rhett Reese aren't the only ones who have a problem with Seedance 2.0's now-viral AI video of Brad Pitt fighting Tom Cruise...

Shortly after the scene was shared by filmmaker Ruairi Robinson on social media, the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) took to X to condemn ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, those behind the AI video generation model.

For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way – and we can promise you now that all those we've listed are all real productions.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.