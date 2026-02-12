Deadpool and Wolverine writer thinks this Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise AI slop fight scene somehow means "it's over" for Hollywood

AI is all the rage. Wherever you look, big stars, iconic IP, and obscene scenarios are being contorted at the whims of a piece of software and a big-brain genius inputting a handful of prompts.

The latest AI example doing the rounds comes from Seedance 2, which spat out a fight scene between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt after a "two-line prompt."

The clip, running 15 seconds in length, sees the AI recreations of Cruise and Pitt battling on a crumbling highway, complete with (admittedly) fairly complex fight choreography.

While much of the industry response was bafflement, Deadpool and Wolverine co-writer Rhett Reese has an altogether different reaction.

"I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us," Reese wrote on Twitter, while confirming in the replies that he is not being sarcastic in his assessment. He added, "I meant that the way things are is over."

I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us. https://t.co/248PmWnEgrFebruary 11, 2026

Reese later opined that AI is becoming a more widespread problem in his own profession. He remarked, "I suspect (could be wrong) that many screenwriters are using AI heavily in their writing, and many execs are using it heavily in their analysis of writing. So, hilariously, all the people are sitting back watching as AI critiques what it just created."

If you want my opinion (and I know no one asked), but AI isn't taking over Hollywood any time soon. Just look at the backlash to Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor. While it might enable shortcuts in production, movies – and, crucially, movie stars – aren't going to allow AI to present a hollow recreation in case it saves money. It's just not happening.

