Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor says generative AI "sounds crap," and any studio using it for dialogue should pay actors to re-record lines: "You've got the money now"

Neil Newbon, the actor behind loveable vampire Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, has some advice for studios who've made big bucks off of games that use generative AI to perform voice lines: go back and do it the right way, idiots.

Talking to PCGN, Newbon didn't mince words one single tiny little bit about the proliferation of generative AI as a replacement for human-voiced dialogue: "fuck AI in performance," he said to thunderous virtual applause.

"I don't think there's a justification for taking people's jobs away," he added. "I don't really think it's legitimate."

While many high-profile game developers and publishers are embracing some level of AI in the production pipeline, replacing human actors with generative AI is still mercifully uncommon, even as games like Arc Raiders take heat for using AI-generated text-to-speech voices. Newbon declined to comment on those instances, but took a hard stance against generative AI for performances.

"If you're going to not record the lines in the first place and just use AI to take somebody's voice and manipulate it however the hell you want, that's a problem," he said. "You're robbing that performer of that day's fee, and you're robbing that performer of the ability to look after themselves or their family - most actors, notoriously, are not rich. Most of us struggle [for] our entire career.

"The justification is difficult. 'Ah, we couldn't really afford it;' well, maybe find a way, now that you've made your money, to go back over those lines and do it better."

Newbon also criticized generative AI directly on its merits, saying AI voices simply "sound crap," "boring," and "dull as hell." In his view, AI-using developers could kill two birds with one stone by going back and paying actors to voice those lines, as doing so would theoretically improve the quality of their games by having real humans evoke real emotions, and send a shot of good will that'll reverberate throughout the industry.