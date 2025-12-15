Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor says generative AI "sounds crap," and any studio using it for dialogue should pay actors to re-record lines: "You've got the money now"

News
By last updated

"No matter how advanced it's getting, it still sounds not right"

Astarion from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Neil Newbon, the actor behind loveable vampire Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, has some advice for studios who've made big bucks off of games that use generative AI to perform voice lines: go back and do it the right way, idiots.

Talking to PCGN, Newbon didn't mince words one single tiny little bit about the proliferation of generative AI as a replacement for human-voiced dialogue: "fuck AI in performance," he said to thunderous virtual applause.