Steam games that openly use generative AI earned $660 million this year, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Stellaris, and more, as studios continue to rely on the technology

Uh oh…

Call of Duty skins for Beavis and Butthead in Call of Duty
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Despite causing more controversies than you could ever fit in the fridge, increasingly popular generative AI technology has had a good year. On Steam, games that use it have managed to gross an enormous, estimated $660 million.

10,258 games on Steam – about 8% of its library – disclose generative AI use according to a report from Ichiro Lambe at Totally Human Media (spotted by Game Developer). That number is up from 7,818 titles, or 7%, only five months ago, and studios using generative AI, both unfortunately and understandably, show no sign of stopping.

It's still the case, according to Lambe, that 12 games on Steam with AI disclosures have earned a staggering eight figures in revenue, while 33 games hit at least $1 million, and 170 amassed six-figures. Popular mainstream titles like Stellaris, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and inZOI are among those high earners – it's not just "slop" games that use generative AI, though that thought is more comforting.