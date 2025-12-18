Baldur's Gate 3 director says "a lot has become lost in translation" since Divinity's announcement and the AI blowback that followed: "It would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies"

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says "a lot has become lost in translation" since Larian's announcement of Divinity and the intense AI backlash that followed comments made by Vincke seemingly in embrace of AI in game development.

When Divinity was announced at The Game Awards 2025, initial reactions ranged from intense anticipation, to disgust at some of the more explicit content, and confusion about whether the game will be a turn-based CRPG like the Original Sin games, or if it were an action-RPG like the Diablo-inspired early entries to the Divinity series. But, just a few days later, Vincke did a couple of interviews where he candidly explained how AI is helping accelerate Divinity's development. In short, you won't see any AI-generated content in the game, but AI is being used for placeholder text, concept art, and other tasks.

"It's been a week since we announced Divinity, our next RPG, and a lot has become lost in translation," Vincke wrote in a tweet seemingly referencing the whole AI controversy.

"Larian's DNA is agency. Everything we work towards is to the benefit of our teams, games, and players," Vincke added. "A better work day, and a better game. Our successes come from empowering people to work in their own way and bring the best out of their skill & craft, so that we can make the best RPGs we can possibly make.

"In that context, it would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies. However, our processes are always evolving, and where they are not efficient or fail to align with who we are, we will make changes."

If I'm reading this right, it sounds like Vincke is hinting at Larian potentially reconsidering its embrace of AI in the development of Divinity. Larian is one of the most beloved RPG developers of all time, and is usually pretty consistently on the right side of history – and even if its use of AI is entirely innocuous, it's a PR lose-lose.

We'll know more after the holiday break, as Vincke confirmed there will be an AMA "featuring our different departments" where you'll have the chance to ask anything you want about Divinity's development, presumably including questions about AI.