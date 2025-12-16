Baldur's Gate 3 director hits back at Divinity AI controversy, says the tech "invokes a lot of emotion" but insists the RPG studio is just "researching and understanding the cutting edge"

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has swiftly responded to a Bloomberg report saying the Baldur's Gate 3 studio is "pushing hard" for AI, as well as the subsequent backlash, insisting it's not that serious.

"Holy fuck guys we're not 'pushing hard' for or replacing concept artists with AI," Vincke wrote on Twitter. The Bloomberg report from December 16 claimed, "Under Vincke, Larian has been pushing hard on generative AI," while confirming AI assets wouldn't appear in the upcoming Divinity. In the full transcript of that conversation with Bloomberg, released after his social media response, Vincke says that he's yet to see AI "accelerate things."

On Twitter, Vincke says, "I was asked explicitly about concept art and our use of Gen AI. I answered that we use it to explore things. I didn't say we use it to develop concept art. The artists do that. And they are indeed world class artists."

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The studio lead compares AI tools to "google and art books" – "At the very early ideation stages we use it as a rough outline for composition which we replace with original concept art. There is no comparison." He affirms this stance in a statement to IGN, explaining "We are researching and understanding the cutting edge of [machine learning] as a toolset for creatives to use and see how it can make their day-to-day lives easier, which will let us make better games."