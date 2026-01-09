Baldur's Gate 3 director u-turns on the use of AI art in Divinity: "We've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development"

Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity director Swen Vincke has announced his studio will no longer use generative AI for any aspect of concept art development.

In the Divinity AMA running today, Vincke said that "there is not going to be any GenAI art in Divinity." Previously, the studio had attempted to clarify that no concept art was generated using generative AI tech, but now, it has also confirmed that "we've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development. That way there can be no discussion about the origin of the art."

Vincke says the studio will continue to assess the tech a