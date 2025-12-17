As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's AI use resurfaces amid backlash against Larian, Divinity lead says "we have good QA and leads" to fans questioning if the RPG will accidentally ship with AI assets

News
By published

Michael Douse says "it's the same as when photo-bashing makes it in"

Divinity
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke recently ignited an explosion of online drama after admitting that the Divinity maker had begun using AI in production, even if he was adamant that the final game wouldn't launch with any content actually made by AI. Now, the studio's publishing lead has responded to fans worried about Divinity accidentally releasing with AI-generated bits, as was the case with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and The Alters.

For context, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's producer Francois Meurisse revealed that the team did in fact "use some AI, but not much" while making the game of the year winner, per an El Pais interview that's been making the rounds on social media as of late. The fact that Clair Obscur shipped with what seemed to be AI-generated art, which was quickly scrubbed via a patch, also resurfaced, even though game director Guillaume Broche insisted that his team rejected the tech in creative contexts.