Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity director says he's not "pushing hard" for AI, the studio is actively hiring artists, and "I don't actually think it accelerates things"

"I'm not 100% sure if you're actually seeing speed-ups that much"

Following significant backlash, Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke's stance on the use of AI for Larian's next game, Divinity, has been outlined further.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared the full transcript of his discussion with Vincke about AI after his article claimed "Larian has been pushing hard on generative AI." During that interview, Vincke confirmed that generative AI was being used for Divinity's "white-boxing", a term used to describe early parts of the development process during which devs attempt to get a feel for the game without using finalized assets.