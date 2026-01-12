Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity lead writer says AI-generated writing is a "3/10 at best" and "doesn't" actually improve game development

Larian Studios has been taking some heat of late due to the apparent use of generative AI in the conceptualization process of development. One of the leads on Baldur's Gate 3 and the upcoming new Divinity game took an opportunity to quell concerns, making it clear such tools aren’t being used for any actual scripting because, to be blunt, what they make is generally terrible.

Adam Smith, writing director at Larian, responded to a question on the subject during a Reddit AMA. "We don't have any text generation touching our dialogues, journal entries, or other writing in Divinity," he says, unequivocally dispelling the idea of the technology encroaching on actual creativity.

He goes further, responding to whether using generative text as a placeholder helps game production with a simple, "it doesn't," before expanding on Larian's process. "We had a limited group experimenting with tools to generate text, but the results hit a 3/10 at best and those tools are for research purposes, not for use in Divinity," Smith writes.