As Baldur's Gate 3 devs move onto Divinity, Larian lead says the writing process is to "encourage the chaos" and break situations "in every conceivable way"

Baldur's Gate 3 was already a chaotic time, chock full of ways to 'break' or generally mess with the game by, say, scaling a wall with a million boxes stacked on top of each other. Now, Larian Studios is only leaning further into that chaos and unpredictability in its next game Divinity.

Larian decided to blow the lid off the project last month with a gnarly reveal, and it's now emptied the jar of all its contents in a recent Divinity AMA online.

When asked about how or if the team is accommodating players who like to play quests out of sequence, writing director Adam Smith says the studio's "writing process is to embrace the chaos. To encourage the chaos. To be at one with the chaos." Kind of a 'takes one to know one' approach.

"The first thing we tend to do when playtesting our own situations is run them out of sequence, break them in every conceivable way, and see how far we can push the boundaries of what's possible," Smith writes. "The greatest joy I get is seeing somebody go so far off the beaten path that they