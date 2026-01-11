As Baldur's Gate 3 devs move onto Divinity, Larian lead says the writing process is to "encourage the chaos" and break situations "in every conceivable way"

"To be at one with the chaos"

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 was already a chaotic time, chock full of ways to 'break' or generally mess with the game by, say, scaling a wall with a million boxes stacked on top of each other. Now, Larian Studios is only leaning further into that chaos and unpredictability in its next game Divinity.

Larian decided to blow the lid off the project last month with a gnarly reveal, and it's now emptied the jar of all its contents in a recent Divinity AMA online.