Larian learned Divinity: Original Sin's random loot is "frequently confusing" and didn't "save us much time," which is why Baldur's Gate 3 and now Divinity are handcrafted

Ditching its older siblings

Divinity
Divinity is ditching the randomized loot of its predecessors, Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2, in favor of the more handcrafted gear seen in its developer's latest mega RPG Baldur's Gate 3. The biggest sin of all is not guaranteeing good loot, it seems.

Larian Studios took questions from the community in a recent and surprisingly meaty Reddit AMA, mostly focused on its upcoming game Divinity with a couple of answers reserved for the team's massive breakout hit Baldur's Gate 3. One specific fan question wondered whether Divinity would have handcrafted loot (a la Baldur's Gate 3) or randomized and level dependant loot (a la the Original Sin games.)