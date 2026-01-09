The thing I wanted more of from Baldur's Gate 3 is also something Larian wants to improve on in Divinity: "More interaction between companions"

The emotional rock of Baldur's Gate 3 is its diverse cast of likeable and tragic companions, whose arcs and dialog largely revolve around their relationship with you, the player. They'll say hello or something to each other every now and then, and some have more bespoke interactions in key scenes, but it feels like the chemistry of the cast is firmly anchored in the player's actions. This isn't necessarily a bad or surprising thing, but I did find myself, at camp or in caves, greedily hoping to see the likes of Shadowheart and Karlach bounce off each other, or maybe see people like Astarion and Wyll commiserate.

It's not that there's none of that, I just wanted more so I could gush over my favs colliding. So I'm delighted to hear that, as it plugs away at its new RPG Divinity, Larian is seemingly doing so with an eye for deeper cross-companion interactions.

Several members of Larian participated in a big community Reddit AMA earlier today, notably reversing course on some gen AI use and joining Wyll fans in dreaming about the resolution that might have been. A response from senior writer Kevin VanOrd, who answered a question about what the team would like to improve on in terms of writing and narrative for Divinity, caught my eye.