Divinity will have an "even better" character creator than Baldur's Gate 3 with "more colors, more options, more control," Larian says

Larian says new Divinity will have an even more character customization options than Baldur's Gate 3, which is really saying something.

The character creator in Baldur's Gate 3 could very well be its own game, offering players nearly limitless ways to shape their avatar into the precise hot Half-Orc or dastardly Dwarf they envision. It's not the deepest character creator in RPG history, but I'd argue that it's one of the more approachable for its level of depth. And yet, Larian is aiming to one-up itself with Divinity.

Various Larian leads recently took part in a Reddit AMA (thanks, PC Gamer), and at one point, someone asked about the character customization options, and specifically if they'll be "similar" to Baldur's Gate 3. Art director Alena Dubrovina took the lead on answering that question, saying Larian is "planning to have an even better one" with "more colors, more options," and "more control."

As a chaotic good Tav who happily and without hesitation slams the randomizer button at every opportunity at the beginning of RPGs, I am only happy to hear this because I know my wife and thousands of other people will probably be very pleased. That said, I do hope Larian manages to add customization options without compromising the simplicity and ease-of-use that almost, almost made me care enough to actually sit down and build a custom character in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 dev hints there will be sex scenes in Divinity, just in case the trailer's big orgy didn't give it away: "Does a bear... in the woods?"