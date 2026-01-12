Baldur's Gate 3 dev hints there will be sex scenes in Divinity, just in case the trailer's big orgy didn't give it away: "Does a bear... in the woods?"
"WHAT DOES HE DO IN THE WOODS GREG."
Larian's head of animation has indirectly confirmed that yes, there will be sex in Divinity, if the goings on in the game's debut trailer didn't give that away.
I have a little-known fact for all the gamers out there. Popular dating sim Baldur's Gate 3 actually features a full RPG in there alongside it. Crazy, right? Obviously, Baldur's Gate 3's incredible role-playing is its main appeal, but a ton of that community loves those characters and the myriad of romance options you can partake in throughout the RPG, with the thirst levels for that cast among the highest you'll see in recent years. So naturally, fans want to know if you can partake in horizontal jogging with the cast of Larian's upcoming RPG Divinity.
During the massive Larian AMA last week, the team was asked plainly, "Will there be sex scenes?" Now if you watched Divinity's slightly horrific CG announcement trailer you'll probably recall that – among a feast and families hanging out – there was a full-blown orgy going on as a man (demon? thing?) was burnt alive and exploded all over the joint, so that somewhat explains the response from Greg Lidstone, Larian's head of animation: "Does a bear... in the woods?"