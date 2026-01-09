<p id="45eed2cd-18a1-4699-9cef-2cde746926e2">Before we start, it's worth a little background info. Larian revealed Divinity, a continuation of the franchise it had been working on for years before it exploded into the mainstream with Baldur's Gate 3, back at The Game Awards in December. Some of this AMA will be focused on answering community questions about the game itself, in a manner pretty similar to the version Larian did for Baldur's Gate 3 back in 2020.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Other aspects will be about the studio's design processes. After the reveal, Larian found itself in the midst of <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/rpg/despite-the-initial-pushback-larian-is-making-divinity-with-the-help-of-ai-but-you-wont-see-it-in-game-everything-is-human-actors-were-writing-everything-ourselves/">a controversy surrounding its use of generative AI in Divinity. </a>Despite suggesting that no AI content would make its way into the final game, and director Swen vincke saying that he's yet to see significant optimizations due to the technology, the studio's 'developer first' philosophy was called into question. This AMA is Larian's opportunity to discuss that situation with some more nuance, and the topic is likely to take up some notable bandwidth.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>