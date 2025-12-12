Divinity is a "brand-new game" that doesn't require any experience with Larian Studios' past RPGs – but you'll be better off if you've played Original Sin and its sequel

What a wild year it's been for gaming, with The Game Awards 2025 arriving last night to top things off with plenty of well-deserved wins for developers and sneak peeks at exciting new games – one of which was Divinity, an RPG underway from Larian Studios.

Divinity has now been confirmed (no, not Divinity: Original Sin 3), finally solving The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley's cryptic teaser, and it looks downright incredible so far… fiery sacrifice, fantastical backdrop, sweaty orgies, and all. Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke has dubbed it "our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet," describing it as "the Divinity we've always wanted to make" – but it turns out players don't need to have experience with past entries.

If you've played Baldur's Gate 3 but not Divinity: Original Sin or its sequel, it's fine. In fact, you don't need to be familiar with any of Larian Studios' RPGs to be able to enjoy the new Divinity. As per a recent press release, the upcoming project stands as "a brand-new game that doesn't require experience with previous Larian titles." That doesn't mean that you won't catch any references or better understand Divinity if you do have it, however.

Divinity - Cinematic Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Those who've played Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be able to enjoy greater understanding and continuity," as the note concludes. There you have it, folks – if you're anything like me (and have only poured thousands of hours into Baldur's Gate 3, but not yet paid the same attention to the Divinity series), you're safe to dive into Divinity blind once it releases. Alternatively, you can try and catch up with Larian Studios' lore so far.

After all, we do probably have at least a year to go until Divinity is on the horizon. The new trailer that debuted during The Game Awards was just a cinematic announcement, and the devs have another project up their sleeve, too: a mysterious RPG they've only codenamed Excalibur. There's no telling what direction that one will take, or whether it'll come at the same time as Divinity – judging by the scope of the latter, though, it likely won't.

