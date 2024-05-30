Baldur's Gate 3 studio's next RPG is officially codenamed Excalibur, but even its director doesn't know "what the hell it is"

The next project from the studio behind Baldur's Gate 3 is codenamed Excalibur, but director Swen Vincke says he's still trying to "figure out what the hell it is."

In a recent interview with GamePressure , Vincke confirmed that "the code name" of the team's mysterious new project "is Excalibur," a word that appeared on-screen during his keynote speech at the Digital Dragons conference earlier this month. When asked to offer a little more information about the project, however, Vincke said that "if we're brutally honest, we're still trying to figure out what the hell it is," but that "we have ideas. We have lots of little fragments."

Asked whether Excalibur might be related to the Divinity series, Vincke wasn't prepared to give anything away, but suggested that he wasn't simply being coy; "if anyone from Larian at this point tells you this is what the game is going to be, they're lying. They don't know because we're trying a whole bunch of things. We have ideas, but we're an iterative company. So we iterate. We're trying things. We're experimenting."

Those comments echo what Vincke said several times last year: That even if he did tell us what Larian was working on next, it could easily be out of date within a matter of days. Baldur's Gate 3 released to huge critical and commercial success last summer, but it wasn't until January that Vincke said he'd "finally figured out" the first act of his next project . That's supposed to be one of two "very ambitious" RPGs , but it's not clear what either of those will look like - only that they won't be Baldur's Gate 4. Speaking with GamesRadar+ at Digital Dragons, narrative lead Adam Smith said that initial ideas for a potential sequel "didn't excite us, " and so the team at Larian decided not to move ahead with a sequel.

We're still some time away from learning any more about what Excalibur might be, but for now, at least it's something to latch onto while D&D owner Hasbro sets about trying to find a developer for Baldur's Gate 4 .

