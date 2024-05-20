Baldur's Gate 3 developer is gearing up for its "two very ambitious RPGs" by opening a 7th studio on the Witcher devs' territory

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has opened a brand new studio, as it's working on two new "very ambitious" RPGs.

Earlier today, May 20, Larian announced it has opened up a brand new studio in Poland, called 'Larian Studios Warsaw.' Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke said in a press release that the new Polish studio is a chance to recruit a lot of outstanding talent, that he saw for himself last year when visiting Poland for the Game Industry Conference.

"On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it's a match made in heaven," Vincke continued. "Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two - very ambitious - new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labor. We're a very bottom up company so I'm eager to see what new things they'll bring us. I think it'll work really well."

As the tweet below indicates, the opening of Larian Studios Warsaw marks the seventh Larian studio around the world. Now the developer has studios based in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Spain, Malaysia, and Poland.

*obtains condition Enlarged*With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw! pic.twitter.com/hpm2aMdQmyMay 20, 2024

Perhaps the new studio - the announcement of two new RPGs - signals Vincke really is ready to move on from Baldur's Gate 3 once and for all. Earlier this month, the Larian CEO said he was effectively done talking about Baldur's Gate 3, because he really wants to "focus on new things." After years upon years spent making the monumental RPG, you can't really blame him.

So far at least, we've got absolutely no information on these two new games themselves, but know that they won't be set within the Baldur's Gate world itself. Larian announced earlier this year that it wouldn't be making Baldur's Gate 4, effectively splitting from owner Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to make something entirely new for its next venture.

