After millions of sales and a glut of awards, Baldur's Gate 3 director says he's nearly done talking about his smash CRPG hit: "I really want to focus on new things"

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says he doesn't plan to talk about the development of the D&D RPG for very much longer, preferring instead to focus on what's coming next.

Vincke is set to speak at the Digital Dragons conference in Poland later this month, but in response to a tweet about his speech, he said that his talk "will be one of the last times I talk about Baldur's Gate 3 development."

This will be one of the last times I talk about BG3 development - I really want to focus on new things. So - if you have any questions left that weren't answered yet, probably a good time to post them. https://t.co/f8YX1tnhIjMay 9, 2024

According to the Digital Dragons website, Vincke's talk, titled 'Taming the Tadpole', is all about "how we gathered our party to deal with the devil that was Baldur's Gate 3, without losing our souls along the way." That's a somewhat cryptic description, but given that the conference is primarily developer-focused, it seems like it's likely to be an overview of the entire development process. However, it sounds as though that's not something Vincke is keen to dwell on for much longer.

"I really want to focus on new things," he explained on Twitter. "So - if you have any questions left that weren't answered yet, probably a good time to post them."

Vincke has been on a fairly extensive victory lap since Baldur's Gate 3's release last summer. Taking some of the biggest stages in the industry with speeches at The Game Awards, BAFTA, and GDC, it does seem likely that he's said almost everything that was there to be said about his hit RPG and the impact both it and development studio Larian have had on the industry as a whole. If Digital Dragons is set to be one of the last times that he speaks openly on the game, it should be a fitting capstone to more than half a year of talking about the game.

As for those "new things," Vincke's keeping us somewhat in the dark. Last month, he said that he's "crazy hyped about what's next but it's going to take a while." What we do know, however, is that it won't be Baldur's Gate 4, or any kind of expansion to Baldur's Gate 3. Larian "has two games we want to make", but it's taking a step back from D&D in favor of its own IP. I doubt we'll hear anything about those new projects for some time yet, however.

Check our list of the best RPG games to keep you busy while we wait for Larian's next game.