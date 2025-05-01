"An entirely new department is spinning up at Larian" focused on the Baldur's Gate 3 studio's greatest strength: RPG storytelling

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian is staffing up for the two new games it has currently in development, and as part of that effort, it's opening up a brand new department focused on strengthening the studio's storytelling.

From an outside perspective, it seems a little redundant for a studio whose greatest strength is arguably its narrative writing and world-building to open up a storytelling department, but that's exactly what's happening. Over on Twitter, Larian posted a call for writers to join its "brand new storytelling department."

"Are you the type of person to carefully concoct a watertight tale, complete with world-building and pronunciation guide for that mysterious new stomach bug, all so you don’t have to go to work tomorrow?" the job claxon reads.

Larian publishing director Michael Douse followed up with a tweet that reiterates, "an entirely new department is spinning up at Larian."

The three new open jobs available at Larian are story department lead, creative partnerships developer, and senior story editor. I looked through all three job descriptions and couldn't find anything juicy about the actual games in development.

We don't yet know what Larian's cooking up to follow Baldur's Gate 3, but we do know it's not Baldur's Gate 4. The studio has confirmed it's working on two "very ambitious RPGs" simultaneously, and that one of them is codenamed Excalibur, but so far the finer details are still under wraps.

Just this week, Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke said the studio is "deep in the trenches" with its next RPG and yet again called it "crazy ambitious."

Vincke added that the team is "trying to figure out how we're going to be making two games," and that, "I hope I can tell you five years from now, 'We cracked it. We figured it out. This is what we're doing now. Here's game one. We're making this completely different thing, game two, and when game two is going to be ready, we already have another thing that's gonna come.'"

So, yeah, Larian's next two games remain mostly a mystery, but one thing's for sure: they'll have stories, as if that was ever in question.

