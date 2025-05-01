Baldur's Gate 3 is done with updates, but it's still getting hotfixes - a new one says "it's only fair" drunk monk kills "count toward the Punch Drunk achievement"

Baldur's Gate 3 might not be getting any major new updates - Patch 8 was sadly its last - but Larian Studios is still committed to releasing hotfixes for its darling RPG. In fact, a brand new one makes tentacled folks more photogenic, goblins more prone to self-sacrifice, and one of the game's most annoying achievements more, err, achievable.

"A small hotfix is now rolling out, bringing multiple cross-play fixes and patching up some instances of crashing," the developer's new blog post states.

"Certain betentacled individuals will now be more amenable to having their picture taken – give us a smile, petal! While Patch 8 was the last major patch for Baldur's Gate 3, we will continue to release small hotfixes addressing bugs in the game."

Down the list, the developer has "fixed a bug where, if you told the goblins at Moonrise Towers to sacrifice themselves, the subsequent cinematic wouldn't play correctly and the goblins would become uninteractable." So roundabout goblin murder is back on the menu.

The new hotfix also fixes a bug that prevented folks from "selecting Tavflayer or Karlachflayer in the Photo Mode settings.

But perhaps the handiest change for people looking to fully 100% the massive RPG is a fix for Baldur's Gate 3's Punch Drunk achievement, which asks you to defeat at least 20 enemies while one or more of your party members are wasted or woozy.

"Kills made while drunk as a Way of the Drunken Master monk now count towards the Punch Drunk achievement," the studio writes. "It's only fair."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UI fixes, cross-play fixes, photo mode fixes, performance fixes, fixes fixes, and more fixes dominate the rest of the list as you might expect from a hotfix.

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says Larian is "deep in the trenches" with its "crazy ambitious" new RPG, and that "I hope I can tell you 5 years from now" that "we cracked it"