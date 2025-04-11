"The ultimate Baldur's Gate experience": Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 is "huge" and has "48 pages of patch notes"

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 is officially set to launch on April 15, and while we already know it's going to be big, the devs at Larian Studios are really hyping up just how big it is.

"It's huge," Larian publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse says while retweeting our previous coverage of Patch 8's impending launch. (Thanks, by the way.) "Details soon. The ultimate Baldur's Gate experience! I can't wait to play through again, and again."

It's unclear exactly when those "details" are going to land, but they'll likely be in the form of patch notes – and what a might set of notes it's going to be, according to Larian CEO and BG3 director Swen Vincke. "I just read the 48 pages of patch notes on this," Vincke says in a tweet. "If there were a Michelin guide to patches, I’d give this one 3 stars."

Patch 8 is set to be the final big update for Baldur's Gate 3, and it seems Larian is intent on sending the game off with a bang. The update has been available to players for stress tests over the past few months, so it's not a complete mystery, and we do know that it's going to add 12 new subclasses, crossplay, and a photo mode. Whatever other mysteries this update is hiding, I guess we'll have to wait until April 15 to uncover them for ourselves.

"I hope I get to play him again": Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion would love to play the RPG's beloved vampire in a sequel, joking he'd "have to be dead" before being recast