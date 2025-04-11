Baldur's Gate 3's long-awaited Patch 8 finally releases next week as the D&D RPG gets 12 new subclasses, a photo mode, and more in its final update

Larian Studios has finally revealed when the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 will be here, and it's just a few days away now.

It feels like an eternity and then some has passed since Larian first unveiled Patch 8, with two whole months passing since the studio's big reveal of what's set to be the final big Baldur's Gate 3 update. There's not long left to wait now, however, as Larian reveals in a new online post . "Patch 8 will be ready to roll out on Tuesday, April 15th," exclaims the developer, much to the community's delight (it's me, I'm the community).

The studio also announces a special Twitch stream that's coming on April 16 to celebrate Patch 8 with senior systems designer Ross Stephens, who will be testing out some of the 12 new subclasses dropping with the update alongside senior communications developer Aoife Wilson. That's not all, either – a special celebratory Baldur's Gate 3 sale is up on Steam right now, docking a good 20% off the Dungeons & Dragons RPG's normal price.

Christmas is coming early for us Baldur's Gate 3 stans this year with Patch 8, if you ask me, between the subclasses, photo mode, and everything else included within the update. Players can expect to see new abilities, animations, cantrips, dialogue, summons, and more in-game come April 15 – and that's just the tip of the iceberg for the final patch. Cross-play is also finally going to be available between all platforms that can run the RPG.

While I personally can't wait to try out the Circle of Stars subclass myself, the arrival of Patch 8 feels bittersweet – after all, it does mark an end of sorts to the monumental gem that is Baldur's Gate 3. Thankfully, though, Hasbro is "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already and working on a separate new D&D game . As for Larian, the studio is cooking up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" in the meantime.

