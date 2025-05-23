Baldur's Gate 3 dev says it's "too early to tell" if Larian's next RPG will be a new Divinity game

It's "too early to say" if Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian's next project will be a new Divinity game, but an administrative issue did temporarily get fans' hopes up.

Earlier this week, Larian's Twitter account was temporarily switched from 'Larian Studios' to 'Divinity'. It quickly changed back, but not before some eagle-eyed fans noticed. That swiftly brought publishing director Michael Douse out to quell any dramatic rumor-mongering, explaining that sometimes these things really don't mean anything.

"This is just part of the process to take stock of what we own," Douse explained. "Turns out it's a good idea to own the @'s relating to IPs that are yours. For examples, to prevent people scamming off the back of your brand." To help with that, he revealed that Twitter is helping Larian recover several of those accounts, "but inexplicably swapped out [the Divinity] one for the Larian account."

So no big reveal. Douse even admits that "I wish it were more exciting," but that Larian is "still working away on multiple projects," so fans "shouldn't expect any announcements any time soon."

Too early to tell, my guy. But many pots on the stove. We'll see where the cooking takes us and when.May 22, 2025

That explanation didn't stop one excited fan from querying whether all this did, in fact, mean that a new Divinity game - or indeed a new Divinity Original Sin game - might be on the way. In response, Douse said that it was still "too early to tell," but that Larian had "many pots on the stove. We'll see where the cooking takes us and when."

It's been more than a year since Larian made clear that it was moving on from Baldur's Gate, but there's been no sense of what exactly it's doing instead. We do know that it's making two "very ambitious RPGs", one of which director Swen Vincke says the team is "deep in the trenches" of, but whether those are Divinity-related or something new entirely is completely unknown. But as Douse points out, when an announcement does come, it probably won't be through some Twitter admin at 2am local time in Larian's native Belgium.

