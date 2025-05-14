New Baldur's Gate 3 update addresses Patch 8 bugs and reworks its subclasses, and Larian Studios isn't done with the RPG yet: "We're still fixing a few things"

Now that Patch 8 has been out for a solid month, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is rolling out a new hotfix addressing some of the most pressing bugs from the so-called "final update" and reworking the 12 subclasses that came with it.

Hotfix 31 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3, and while it's no Patch 9, it does resolve some of the recent big update's most annoying issues. As detailed in Larian's official patch notes on Steam, the hotfix "aims to tackle the kaleidoscope of colors that appears when changing locations, as well as various other bugs that have made their way into the game." These range from crash and toolkit fixes to subclass changes.

Some of the adjustments made to the RPG's new subclasses see hexblade warlocks being able to replace a spell at level two, the Fancy Footwork passive working even if a player misses, Vaprak's Greed now taking Human Versatility into account and increasing carrying capacity accordingly by another quarter, Arcane Shot: Grasping Arrow damaging Flying targets when they move, and Piercing Arrow's overall damage reduced by half.

The hotfix also targets subclass-related bugs, like those that cause Shadow Blade to lose properties when other conditions are removed, Curving Shot to hit both neutral parties and enemies alike, and Sneak Attacks to be triggered on Dirty Trick: Sand Toss. That's not all, though. It seems that Larian isn't done with Patch 8, either. "We're still fixing a few things, and will continue to release small hotfixes addressing bugs in the game."

As for the future of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian will move on to cook up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" now, with one of the mysterious projects having been codenamed Excalibur – potentially pointing to an Arthurian game of sorts. Dungeons & Dragons stans don't need to worry, however, as Hasbro is also "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already and is working on a separate new D&D game, too.

