New Baldur's Gate 3 update addresses Patch 8 bugs and reworks its subclasses, and Larian Studios isn't done with the RPG yet: "We're still fixing a few things"
No more "trippy" visual glitches
Now that Patch 8 has been out for a solid month, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is rolling out a new hotfix addressing some of the most pressing bugs from the so-called "final update" and reworking the 12 subclasses that came with it.
Hotfix 31 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3, and while it's no Patch 9, it does resolve some of the recent big update's most annoying issues. As detailed in Larian's official patch notes on Steam, the hotfix "aims to tackle the kaleidoscope of colors that appears when changing locations, as well as various other bugs that have made their way into the game." These range from crash and toolkit fixes to subclass changes.
Some of the adjustments made to the RPG's new subclasses see hexblade warlocks being able to replace a spell at level two, the Fancy Footwork passive working even if a player misses, Vaprak's Greed now taking Human Versatility into account and increasing carrying capacity accordingly by another quarter, Arcane Shot: Grasping Arrow damaging Flying targets when they move, and Piercing Arrow's overall damage reduced by half.
The hotfix also targets subclass-related bugs, like those that cause Shadow Blade to lose properties when other conditions are removed, Curving Shot to hit both neutral parties and enemies alike, and Sneak Attacks to be triggered on Dirty Trick: Sand Toss. That's not all, though. It seems that Larian isn't done with Patch 8, either. "We're still fixing a few things, and will continue to release small hotfixes addressing bugs in the game."
As for the future of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian will move on to cook up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" now, with one of the mysterious projects having been codenamed Excalibur – potentially pointing to an Arthurian game of sorts. Dungeons & Dragons stans don't need to worry, however, as Hasbro is also "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already and is working on a separate new D&D game, too.
Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor had no idea the RPG has nudity filters, which she definitely needed for the Minthara romance: "You see quite a lot"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.