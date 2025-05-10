Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor had no idea the RPG has nudity filters, which she definitely needed for the Minthara romance: "You see quite a lot"
Minthara is, admittedly, quite aggressive
Baldur's Gate 3 is notorious for its spicier romance scenes – but even the voice actors behind the RPG's beloved companions weren't prepared for some of them.
Speaking in a recent interview with ReadyAimFire on YouTube, one of the Baldur's Gate 3 companions herself recalls how "shocked" she was before discovering the game's optional nudity filters. Devora Wilde, the voice behind fiery Githyanki Fighter Lae'zel, admits that in Larian Studios' beloved RPG, "we don't leave anything at the door – and sometimes, if you have the filters set to 'off,' you see quite a lot."
Wilde was left surprised by some of the… more NSFW content, to say the least. "I was shocked," she laughs. "I was shocked 'cause I didn't know this – I didn't know you could turn the filters, like the nudity filters, on or off." Such toggles are especially essential to Wilde as she's streaming the game, "so I have the filters on." Without them, however, scenes with more aggressive characters like Minthara came on strong.
"Have you done the Minthara romance?" asks Wilde, quietly implying what all Baldur's Gate 3 stans who have indeed experienced the Minthara romance in all its 18+ glory already know: it gets quite hot and heavy if you make the correct choices, and it does so pretty fast, too. As a massive fan of the RPG myself, however, I'd wager that most players usually opt not to have the nudity filter toggled on – for science, of course.
Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor had a little chair in the booth because she was still recording 2 days before giving birth: "My waters broke after the session"
