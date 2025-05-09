Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor had a little chair in the booth because she was still recording 2 days before giving birth: "My waters broke after the session"

Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde was particularly committed to getting all her lines recorded - remaining in the booth even while nine months pregnant, and almost right up until the birth of her child.

In an interview with Ready Aim Fire (via PC Gamer), Wilde explained that she was still at work until "two days" before giving birth. Being nine months pregnant does take a bit of a physical toll, so Wilde says that Larian gave her "a little chair" so she could have a sit down in-between lines.

The Warrior Behind Lae’zel | Devora Wilde on Baldur’s Gate 3 | Ep1 ReadyAimFire Podcast - YouTube Watch On

To Larian's credit, it does sound as though Wilde herself was the driving force behind keeping her in the booth. "It was getting towards the end, and they were like 'are you sure you wanna come in?' And I said, 'Guys, I'm gonna be here right up until the due date, just you watch."

In fact, she claims that Larian was happy to let her leave whenever she wanted, but she had the eye on the game's release date. "This was coming up to May 2023, the game was due out in August. So I knew like 'the game has to come out, come on guys, we need to get on it.'"

That week in May was right up to Wilde's due date, but she says she was still coming into the studio on a regular basis. One day, she told some sceptical Larian staff that she'd see them tomorrow – "and then my waters broke after the session." Undeterred, Wilde was still trying to get into work the day after giving birth. "My husband went 'you're absolutely not going in... I think now's probably not the time.'"

Eventually, of course, Wilde returned to the booth to finish off her lines. Perhaps some of this explains why Lae'zel's lines were recorded faster than any of the other origin characters – maybe Wilde was simply desperate to get things done before giving birth.

