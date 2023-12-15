Lae'zel's voice actor recorded her Baldur's Gate 3 dialogue faster than any other Origin character, which the directors say was "to her detriment"

Devora Wilde, the actor behind Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, didn't mess around when it came to recording her lines, but perhaps she should have.

In an interview with Dan Allen Gaming, voice and casting directors Beth Park and Josh Weeden explained that out of all Baldur's Gate 3's Origin characters, they got to spend the least time with Wilde because of how quickly she got the job done. "She recorded her lines so much faster than anyone else," Park explains.

"Fastest Actor" is an accolade that I will forvever treasure

This was obviously great for the development team, but as Park points out, it would have benefited Wilde to slow down in order to drive up those billable hours. "[It was] to her detriment," Park says, "because if you go slower, you get booked more, and you get paid more."

The pair also point out how similar Wilde is to her character in terms of her strength and determination. "She does like to be told that she's the fastest and the best one," says Weeden. Park describes her as "a machine", explaining that she was back in the studio recording lines within weeks of giving birth. "She's a true Githyanki."

Since the launch of Baldur's Gate 3, Wilde has delighted us on many occasions with her Lae'zel-like antics. First, she brushed off the cold reception to her character like a pro, then murdered fan favourite Bing Bong during a D&D one-shot campaign and proceeded to show absolutely zero remorse. Then, of course, who could forget her truly chaotic evil Baldur's Gate 3 stream, where she attacked druids, stole idols, and even kicked a squirrel, or the time she appeared in full Githyanki face paint and almost murdered Astarion right in front of his actor. What will she do next?

