Baldur's Gate 3 dev points out that many of this decade's best RPGs so far, from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Elden Ring, feature something in common: Shadowheart's actor

As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to prove itself as one of this decade's best RPGs, an interesting observation about a cast member is made by a performance director from another beloved banger – Baldur's Gate 3.

Many of the past decade's greatest games, from Elden Ring to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, seem to feature something in common. Aliona Baranova, a Baldur's Gate 3 performance director , points out as much in response to a post announcing that "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 scored a rare 10/10 from Edge Magazine," something which only five other titles have managed "in the past five years."

Of the six in total, which also includes gems like Astro Bot and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one actor from Baldur's Gate 3 appears in three. Baranova writes: "Jennifer English is in half of them."

English plays the part of Latenna in Elden Ring, Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and, of course, Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3. Replying to Baranova, the original poster jokes that "everything she's in turns to gold."

and jennifer english is in half of them 😮‍💨May 14, 2025

Other fans seem to agree, with one rallying for English to at least land "a Best Performance nomination at this year's TGA or Golden Joystick Awards." Another commenter jests that "the true secret sauce of a GotY" is to "hire Jennifer English."

Elsewhere, someone responds: "Jennifer English, more like Jennifer Perfect Score." It's safe to say that the community feels that Baranova's deduction highlights English's talent.

As a fan of English myself, especially her role as one of the Baldur's Gate 3 companions, it's nice to see some well-earned recognition of her skill circulating online. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for more of her work in the future – after all, she did previously admit that she's "open" to returning for another RPG after Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate threequel, so there's good reason to hold onto hope.

