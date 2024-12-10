Baldur's Gate 3 actor behind beloved companion Shadowheart says she's "open" to returning for another RPG - if it doesn't turn the character into "a cartoon version of her"
Baldur's Gate 4 must "honor the game's audience"
As Baldur's Gate 3 continues to receive updates from developer Larian Studios, fans of the RPG and its cast alike are looking toward the series' future - and some, including the voice actor behind Shadowheart herself, would be willing to return for Baldur's Gate 4 under the right circumstances.
Speaking in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Shadowheart voice actor Jennifer English reveals that she and the rest of the Baldur's Gate 3 companions would gladly return to work on the game's sequel - if, and only if, it stays true to what made the Dungeons & Dragons series' third entry so great. "I think we're all open to the future of it," explains English, going on to describe what conditions Baldur's Gate 4 would first need to meet.
"If there is a future with Shadowheart," continues the actor, "I would want it to be beautifully written and honor the game's audience, and how inclusive and forward-thinking Larian is. If that opportunity came up and she was beautifully written, and that audience and inclusivity was honored, I would certainly consider it - but only with those conditions." She's serious about that last part, too, and goes on to reassert as much.
"I wouldn't want to take her and make her into a cartoon version of her," she concludes. "I'd want to go forward with that only if it honors her in a way I think we would all be proud of." It's an exciting thought, but there's no telling what direction Baldur's Gate 4 will take. Hasbro previously admitted it's still "talking to lots of partners" about making the sequel, though, so it's likely to happen someday - and I for one can't wait until it does.
Shadowheart's voice actor didn't initially love her character in Baldur's Gate 3 - until she saw the RPG community's reactions
