Baldur's Gate 3 dev secretly wrote the D&D RPG's release date on a whiskey bottle in a bar 5 years ago, but somehow "nobody found it" and it "never leaked"

Nearly two years have passed since Baldur's Gate 3 released in August of 2023 and became a pillar of the RPG genre – but apparently, its launch date was out in the wild long before then.

Larian Studios publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse reveals as much in an online post, admitting that he sneakily wrote the Baldur's Gate 3 release date down on a random bottle of whiskey in a bar five whole years ago – pre-pandemic and all. "5 years and a pandy ago," writes the lead, "I wrote the BG3 release date on this bottle of whisky and let it hang at the bar, and nobody found it."

5 years and a pandy ago I wrote the BG3 release date on this bottle of whisky and let it hang at the bar, and nobody found it. I was drunk but it never leaked so in retrospect it's funny and not a legal issue. Maybe I did it again? Who knows. pic.twitter.com/qt4RmiKHURJuly 9, 2025

According to Douse, the not-so-leak leak isn't a problem, legally speaking, as nobody ever came across the secretly written release date. He also admits that, unsurprisingly, he was in fact drunk when he wrote on the whiskey bottle. "I was drunk," says the publishing director, "but it never leaked, so in retrospect it's funny and not a legal issue." He then jokes: "Maybe I did it again? Who knows."

Who knows, indeed. I'm now going to be wondering whether there's another Baldur's Gate 3 (or other Larian title, with the "two games" devs have previously discussed coming, including a project codenamed Excalibur) release date floating around somewhere in the world… in some bar, or otherwise. There's no telling, as Douse's only response to his original post gives no further information.

Nice to be back after 5 years drinking from the mythical bottle of secrets.July 9, 2025

"Nice to be back after 5 years drinking from the mythical bottle of secrets," reads his one reply. Attached to the lead's words is a picture of said bottle, a Japanese whiskey from Suntory, with the words "Baldur's Gate 3 release date on rear" beautifully marked in what appears to be Sharpie over its label. I can only imagine what the world would've looked like had someone discovered it…

Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor says the biggest misconception around the Tiefling is that she's a "sweet" and "happy-go-lucky person": "She was a piece of work in hell"