Filled with ideas for what's next, Baldur's Gate 3 developer has "two games that we want to make" and "lots of concepts"

The developer of Baldur's Gate 3 may be done with the series and D&D as a whole, but it still has "two games that we want to make" and "lots of concepts" to explore.

In an interview with IGN , Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke talked about the company's plans, his stance on AI in game development , and much more. When asked about the studio's decision not to continue beyond Baldur's Gate 3, Vincke explains: "We started actually thinking about it after Baldur's Gate 3, because of all the success, the obvious thing would've been to do DLC."

"So we started on one and we started even thinking about BG4," he continues, "but we noticed very rapidly that our hearts were not ticking faster." Similar to comments Vincke made when the studio shared it was done with Baldur's Gate, he says it felt as if the team was only working towards DLC because they felt like they had to, rather than wanted to. "It wasn't really coming from the heart and we're very much a studio all about being from the heart," he says.

Instead, Vincke says the team has decided to pick up the plans they had even before working on Baldur's Gate 3: "We always said those were the plans for afterwards. We have two games that we want to make and we have lots of concepts, so let's just have closure on BG3." Although it's sad to see Larian close the book on such a beloved game, Vincke says he wants to end on a high note and "pass the torch to the next developer to pick up what is an incredible legacy."

All of that being said, Larian is working on expanded "evil endings" for Baldur's Gate 3. In the same interview, Vincke revealed that each of the RPG's endings is getting the full cinematic treatment, and stressed that some of them are "really evil," so evil players should be happy about that.

There is a silver lining: Larian confirming the end of Baldur's Gate 3 is arguably more exciting than any DLC could have been.