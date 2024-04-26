I'm really digging the charming Animal Crossing x Zelda vibes of this upcoming sandbox indie game

This charming upcoming adventure game feels like the perfect nostalgic blend of The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.

Littlelands, an adorable 3D sandbox game, is currently in development by solo developer Rafael Martín. Immediately upon seeing this one, it reminded me of the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake due to its toy-like visuals, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to some elements of its gameplay.

You can see just how charming this game is from its trailer below, but you can think of it as a perfect mix of the Nintendo games listed above. Martín encourages future players to experience Littlelands at their own pace and to take their time exploring all of its nooks and crannies, and meeting all its quirky residents.

Just like in Animal Crossing, Littlelands will have players farming berries, crafting food, fishing, catching insects, or searching for buried treasure using their shovels. They'll also be able to customize their appearance, set up their homes, and chat with the locals. A little more like Zelda though, players are also encouraged to go on adventures in dangerous places full of looting goblins and treasures.

Unfortunately, for those of us desperate to try out Littlelands, it's currently in "early development" meaning it might be some time before we get to play it ourselves. That being said, you can still keep tabs on the project and watch it as it progresses by wishlisting the game on Steam or following its developer on Twitter .

