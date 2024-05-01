Roblox Brookhaven codes for music tracks and memes

Roblox Brookhaven codes let you add some additional entertainment to your roleplaying, by listening to music as you live your life around town. As well as songs, you can also use some of these codes to play meme sound effects, for your own amusement or to troll other players in Roblox, and this can set up fun situations if you drop an appropriate track at just the right moment. Unlike the general Roblox promo codes you can redeem for overall rewards of cosmetic items that can be used anywhere, the codes listed here need to be entered in specific locations within the experience for them to work, so here's everything you need to know about Brookhaven codes in Roblox.

All working Roblox Brookhaven codes

At the time of writing, the following Roblox Brookhaven codes have all been checked and confirmed to be working in the game to access music tracks and other meme sounds:

1000123073 : ABBA - Money, Money, Money

130778839 : ASDF - Everybody Do The Flop

131603357 : Beastie Boys - Intergalactic

1845016505 : Believer

189739789 : Boom Clap

1835387908 : Brown Louisiana

16190757458 : Bullet - Skibidi Fanum Tax

306294645 : Chainsaw Everything

1838457617 : Claude Debussy - Clair De Lune

6070263388 : Coolio - Gangsta's Paradise

5410086218 : Crab Rave

16190760285 : Din1c X Drako16 - DOWN2KILL

2062482384 : Donald Glover - This Is America

1665926924 : Drake - God's Plan

14366983688 : DubloX - Diss Na Hagi Lagi (Nightcore)

9119119619 : Elevator Music

1212786666 : Esketit

1837015626 : Fumitake Igarashi - Tokyo Drift

15689451641 : Generic - Dust and Decay

15689459403 : Generic - Night Theme

15689456528 : Generic - Sitting Down

138855854 : Get Hyper

1846627271 : Hallelujah

146237847 : Jason Darulo - Trumpets

168208965 : Jason Derulo - Whatcha Say

15689443891 : Just Dance

1845554017 : Justin Perrow & SilasBeats - Uptown

136209425 : Kanye West - Stronger

15689455422 : Kirkiimad - Ily (slow+reverb version)

130842019 : Leedle Leedle Leedle Lee

138132240 : Leeroy Jenkins

16190782786 : Lil Kuudere X Sukoyomi - Alone

291895335 : Maroon 5 - Moves like Jagger

4883181281 : Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal

3048623108 : Michael Jackson Hee Hee

9045389581 : Midnight Carnival Alternate

731971019 : My Name Is Jeff

15689457918 : nMisaki - Dream Girl (sped up)

15689447272 : ORAPS ft. IRineFrs & Strxy - Fatal Breath

142376088 : Parry Gripp - Raining Tacos

2578125671 : Pew

152381839 : Pokemon - Pokerap

6901063458 : Rihanna - SOS

474303247 : Rush B

135308045 : Sad Violin

7535587224 : Squid Game - Squid Game Main Theme

138134680 : The Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get It Started

9062549544 : The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay

6828176320 : The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black

1845793864 : The Will To Fight A

16190759662 : Tropical ft. TriplX - Infinity

1626996526 : Windows

139235100 : Wiz Khalifa - Black and Yellow

147370160 : Ylvis - The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)

Note that due to system updates and potential copyright claims, some of these tracks may become unavailable over time, so if the code you're entering isn't working then move on and try another.

How to use Roblox Brookhaven codes

If you want to use Roblox Brookhaven codes for music tracks, then you have to make a small investment first. Once you're in the experience, select the shopping cart icon on the left of the screen and then choose the Music speaker icon highlighted above. To access this feature you need to pay 199 Robux for Music Unlocked, so make sure you have some virtual currency available. With the feature purchased, you can then follow the same route through the menu to open a code entry box, where you can type in one of the numbers above to hear your chosen track.

You can also use Roblox Brookhaven codes when you're driving or riding certain vehicles, by selecting the speaker icon on the control bar and following the process above for entering the number of the track you want to listen to.

Expired Roblox Brookhaven codes

There are two main reasons for Roblox Brookhaven codes to stop working – either the person who originally uploaded the music or sound effect decided to delete it, or the copyright owners of a music track issued a takedown notice to have their property removed from Roblox. Whatever the situation, these expired Brookhaven codes can no longer be used:

186317099 : 2Pac - Life Goes On

5925841720 : 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love

146961487 : AC/DC - Thunderstruck

8026236684 : Amaarae - SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY

2071829884 : Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman

5321298199 : Ashnikko - Daisy

225150067 : Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

564238335 : Bach - Toccata & Fugue In D Minor

6957372976 : Bad Bunny - Yonaguni

169360242 : Banana Song

450051032 : Beethoven - Fur Elise

445023353 : Beethoven - Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)

7079888477 : Billie Eilish - NDA

1321038120 : Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

3106151105 : Blackway & Black Caviar - What's Up Danger (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

5512350519 : Boney M - Rasputin

6843558868 : BTS - Butter

1894066752 : BTS - Fake Love

591276362 : BTS - Fire

212675193 : Caillou Theme (Trap Remix)

5253604010 : Capone - Oh No

5937000690 : Chika Fujiwara - Chikatto Chika Chika

6210414499 : Chumbawamba - Tubthumping

5760198930 : Clairo - Sofia

2106186490 : Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

166562385 : Darude - Sandstorm

8055519816 : DJ Fronteo - Belly Dancer x Temperature

6657083880 : Doja Cat - Kiss Me More

521116871 : Doja Cat - Say So

306352667 : Drake - Hotline Bling

6606223785 : Dua Lipa - Levitating

130762736 : Dubstep Remix

7202579511 : Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

5776344796 : Eve - Jujutsu Kaisen OP

210783060 : Fetty Wap - Trap Queen

189825748 : Five Nights At Freddy's 2 - Survive The Night

1725273277 : Frank Ocean - Chanel

189105508 : Frozen - Let It Go

6432181830 : Glass Animals - Heat Waves

134314368 : Haddaway - What Is Love

249672730 : ILLiJah - On My Way

5458852845 : Jason Derulo - Savage Love

131077111 : John Williams - Cantina Band

8036100972 : Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams

4591688095 : Justin Bieber - Yummy

6403599974 : Kali Uchis - Telepatia

321199908 : Kelis - Milkshake

6177409271 : Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

130964099 : Lady Gaga - Applause

7253841629 : Lil Nas X - Industry Baby

6620108916 : Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

2862170886 : Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

3340674075 : Lil Nas X - Panini

5466923389 : Linkin Park - In The End

7551431783 : Lisa - Money

4831009971 : Living Colour - Cult Of Personality

673605737 : Luis Fonsi - Despacito

165065112 : Mako - Beam (Proximity)

131396974 : Maroon 5 - Payphone

143666548 : Mii Channel Music

587156015 : Nightcore - Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire

3495593580 : Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

6937354391 : Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

6833920398 : Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

241864564 : Panic! At The Disco - Hallelujah

614018503 : Pinkfong - Baby Shark

6447077697 : PinkPantheress - Pain

6691673908 : PnB Rock ft. Lil Baby & Young Thug - Eyes Open

3400778682 : Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Theme

6678031214 : Polo G - RAPSTAR

130844430 : PSY - Gangnam Style

6887728970 : Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti

1259050178 : Roblox - A Roblox Rap (Merry Christmas Roblox)

1243143051 : Roblox - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

915288747 : Roblox - Oofing In The 90s

5595658625 : Royal & The Serpent - Overwhelmed

6760592191 : Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

2623209752 : Ski Mask The Slump God ft. Juice WRLD - Nuketown

292861322 : Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot

926493242 : Soft Jazz

515669032 : Spooky Scary Skeletons

224845627 : Steve Ibsen - The Kitty Cat Dance

6794553622 : Syko - #BrooklynBloodPop!

6159978466 : Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

6463211475 : Tesher - Jalebi Baby

7308941449 : The Anxiety - Meet Me At Our Spot

6815150969 : The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay

4982789390 : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

5619169255 : The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

5145539495 : Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It

5315279926 : Tones and I - Bad Child

1305251774 : Wii Music

1306647669 : Wolf Alice - Fluffy

1003325030 : XXXTentacion - Carry On

1326909345 : XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

154664102 : You’ve Been Trolled

