Roblox Brookhaven codes for music tracks and memes
Use these Brookhaven codes in Roblox to listen to a selection of tracks and memes as you roleplay
Roblox Brookhaven codes let you add some additional entertainment to your roleplaying, by listening to music as you live your life around town. As well as songs, you can also use some of these codes to play meme sound effects, for your own amusement or to troll other players in Roblox, and this can set up fun situations if you drop an appropriate track at just the right moment. Unlike the general Roblox promo codes you can redeem for overall rewards of cosmetic items that can be used anywhere, the codes listed here need to be entered in specific locations within the experience for them to work, so here's everything you need to know about Brookhaven codes in Roblox.
All working Roblox Brookhaven codes
At the time of writing, the following Roblox Brookhaven codes have all been checked and confirmed to be working in the game to access music tracks and other meme sounds:
- 1000123073 : ABBA - Money, Money, Money
- 130778839 : ASDF - Everybody Do The Flop
- 131603357 : Beastie Boys - Intergalactic
- 1845016505 : Believer
- 189739789 : Boom Clap
- 1835387908 : Brown Louisiana
- 16190757458 : Bullet - Skibidi Fanum Tax
- 306294645 : Chainsaw Everything
- 1838457617 : Claude Debussy - Clair De Lune
- 6070263388 : Coolio - Gangsta's Paradise
- 5410086218 : Crab Rave
- 16190760285 : Din1c X Drako16 - DOWN2KILL
- 2062482384 : Donald Glover - This Is America
- 1665926924 : Drake - God's Plan
- 14366983688 : DubloX - Diss Na Hagi Lagi (Nightcore)
- 9119119619 : Elevator Music
- 1212786666 : Esketit
- 1837015626 : Fumitake Igarashi - Tokyo Drift
- 15689451641 : Generic - Dust and Decay
- 15689459403 : Generic - Night Theme
- 15689456528 : Generic - Sitting Down
- 138855854 : Get Hyper
- 1846627271 : Hallelujah
- 146237847 : Jason Darulo - Trumpets
- 168208965 : Jason Derulo - Whatcha Say
- 15689443891 : Just Dance
- 1845554017 : Justin Perrow & SilasBeats - Uptown
- 136209425 : Kanye West - Stronger
- 15689455422 : Kirkiimad - Ily (slow+reverb version)
- 130842019 : Leedle Leedle Leedle Lee
- 138132240 : Leeroy Jenkins
- 16190782786 : Lil Kuudere X Sukoyomi - Alone
- 291895335 : Maroon 5 - Moves like Jagger
- 4883181281 : Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal
- 3048623108 : Michael Jackson Hee Hee
- 9045389581 : Midnight Carnival Alternate
- 731971019 : My Name Is Jeff
- 15689457918 : nMisaki - Dream Girl (sped up)
- 15689447272 : ORAPS ft. IRineFrs & Strxy - Fatal Breath
- 142376088 : Parry Gripp - Raining Tacos
- 2578125671 : Pew
- 152381839 : Pokemon - Pokerap
- 6901063458 : Rihanna - SOS
- 474303247 : Rush B
- 135308045 : Sad Violin
- 7535587224 : Squid Game - Squid Game Main Theme
- 138134680 : The Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get It Started
- 9062549544 : The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay
- 6828176320 : The Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
- 1845793864 : The Will To Fight A
- 16190759662 : Tropical ft. TriplX - Infinity
- 1626996526 : Windows
- 139235100 : Wiz Khalifa - Black and Yellow
- 147370160 : Ylvis - The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)
Note that due to system updates and potential copyright claims, some of these tracks may become unavailable over time, so if the code you're entering isn't working then move on and try another.
How to use Roblox Brookhaven codes
If you want to use Roblox Brookhaven codes for music tracks, then you have to make a small investment first. Once you're in the experience, select the shopping cart icon on the left of the screen and then choose the Music speaker icon highlighted above. To access this feature you need to pay 199 Robux for Music Unlocked, so make sure you have some virtual currency available. With the feature purchased, you can then follow the same route through the menu to open a code entry box, where you can type in one of the numbers above to hear your chosen track.
You can also use Roblox Brookhaven codes when you're driving or riding certain vehicles, by selecting the speaker icon on the control bar and following the process above for entering the number of the track you want to listen to.
Expired Roblox Brookhaven codes
There are two main reasons for Roblox Brookhaven codes to stop working – either the person who originally uploaded the music or sound effect decided to delete it, or the copyright owners of a music track issued a takedown notice to have their property removed from Roblox. Whatever the situation, these expired Brookhaven codes can no longer be used:
- 186317099 : 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 5925841720 : 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love
- 146961487 : AC/DC - Thunderstruck
- 8026236684 : Amaarae - SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY
- 2071829884 : Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman
- 5321298199 : Ashnikko - Daisy
- 225150067 : Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 564238335 : Bach - Toccata & Fugue In D Minor
- 6957372976 : Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
- 169360242 : Banana Song
- 450051032 : Beethoven - Fur Elise
- 445023353 : Beethoven - Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)
- 7079888477 : Billie Eilish - NDA
- 1321038120 : Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 3106151105 : Blackway & Black Caviar - What's Up Danger (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
- 5512350519 : Boney M - Rasputin
- 6843558868 : BTS - Butter
- 1894066752 : BTS - Fake Love
- 591276362 : BTS - Fire
- 212675193 : Caillou Theme (Trap Remix)
- 5253604010 : Capone - Oh No
- 5937000690 : Chika Fujiwara - Chikatto Chika Chika
- 6210414499 : Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
- 5760198930 : Clairo - Sofia
- 2106186490 : Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
- 166562385 : Darude - Sandstorm
- 8055519816 : DJ Fronteo - Belly Dancer x Temperature
- 6657083880 : Doja Cat - Kiss Me More
- 521116871 : Doja Cat - Say So
- 306352667 : Drake - Hotline Bling
- 6606223785 : Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 130762736 : Dubstep Remix
- 7202579511 : Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- 5776344796 : Eve - Jujutsu Kaisen OP
- 210783060 : Fetty Wap - Trap Queen
- 189825748 : Five Nights At Freddy's 2 - Survive The Night
- 1725273277 : Frank Ocean - Chanel
- 189105508 : Frozen - Let It Go
- 6432181830 : Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- 134314368 : Haddaway - What Is Love
- 249672730 : ILLiJah - On My Way
- 5458852845 : Jason Derulo - Savage Love
- 131077111 : John Williams - Cantina Band
- 8036100972 : Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams
- 4591688095 : Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 6403599974 : Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 321199908 : Kelis - Milkshake
- 6177409271 : Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 130964099 : Lady Gaga - Applause
- 7253841629 : Lil Nas X - Industry Baby
- 6620108916 : Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- 2862170886 : Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
- 3340674075 : Lil Nas X - Panini
- 5466923389 : Linkin Park - In The End
- 7551431783 : Lisa - Money
- 4831009971 : Living Colour - Cult Of Personality
- 673605737 : Luis Fonsi - Despacito
- 165065112 : Mako - Beam (Proximity)
- 131396974 : Maroon 5 - Payphone
- 143666548 : Mii Channel Music
- 587156015 : Nightcore - Light ‘Em Up x Girl On Fire
- 3495593580 : Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- 6937354391 : Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
- 6833920398 : Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U
- 241864564 : Panic! At The Disco - Hallelujah
- 614018503 : Pinkfong - Baby Shark
- 6447077697 : PinkPantheress - Pain
- 6691673908 : PnB Rock ft. Lil Baby & Young Thug - Eyes Open
- 3400778682 : Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym Theme
- 6678031214 : Polo G - RAPSTAR
- 130844430 : PSY - Gangnam Style
- 6887728970 : Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti
- 1259050178 : Roblox - A Roblox Rap (Merry Christmas Roblox)
- 1243143051 : Roblox - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 915288747 : Roblox - Oofing In The 90s
- 5595658625 : Royal & The Serpent - Overwhelmed
- 6760592191 : Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 2623209752 : Ski Mask The Slump God ft. Juice WRLD - Nuketown
- 292861322 : Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 926493242 : Soft Jazz
- 515669032 : Spooky Scary Skeletons
- 224845627 : Steve Ibsen - The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6794553622 : Syko - #BrooklynBloodPop!
- 6159978466 : Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 6463211475 : Tesher - Jalebi Baby
- 7308941449 : The Anxiety - Meet Me At Our Spot
- 6815150969 : The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay
- 4982789390 : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5619169255 : The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 5145539495 : Tina Turner - What’s Love Got To Do With It
- 5315279926 : Tones and I - Bad Child
- 1305251774 : Wii Music
- 1306647669 : Wolf Alice - Fluffy
- 1003325030 : XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1326909345 : XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
- 154664102 : You’ve Been Trolled
