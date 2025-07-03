Dying Light dev Techland acknowledges cancelled games but says it didn't lay anyone off: "Developers were moved to other projects and are working on a number of games"
"Game development is never a straight line"
Dying Light developer Techland has confirmed – or certainly not denied – reports that it has cancelled games internally, though it's still unclear whether its untitled fantasy RPG is among them.
I reached out to the studio yesterday to ask for details and confirmation after Polish business paper Pulz Biznesu reported that Techland had cancelled two projects. The studio's response is a bit vague but doesn't push back on the report. I specifically asked about the two reported cancellations and the status of the fantasy RPG announced in 2022, but Techland did not directly respond to that last query.
In a new statement to GamesRadar+, studio PR acknowledges that its production plans have changed but stresses that nobody has been laid off as a result of those changes, seemingly heading off concerns and setting the record straight early, what with all the layoffs in the air thanks to Microsoft.
Techland's full statement reads:
"Game development is never a straight line, and sometimes fresh approaches are necessary to make great games. What's important here is that none of the reported changes have resulted in staff reductions. Developers were moved to other projects and are working on a number of games in our pipeline.
"Our primary focus right now is to release Dying Light: The Beast for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. After the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, we will share more about future titles in due time."
I've followed up asking – but not holding my breath – for more details on that fantasy RPG and the scope of the production changes, but Techland seems to be holding its cards close to its chest for now.
Dying Light: The Beast will "hint at the future of the series," which is why it's doing away with Dying Light 2's narrative choices.
