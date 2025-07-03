"No subscriptions. No loot boxes. No battle pass": Subnautica 2 devs address concerns following major leadership changes, insist "it will remain a single-player first experience"

Following this week's big Subnautica 2 leadership shakeup, Unknown Worlds has released a statement aimed at assuring fans that the original vision for the sequel is still intact.

On the official Unknown Worlds website, the developer addresses recent "leadership changes" announced by parent company Krafton on Tuesday. Namely, Steve Papoutsis, CEO of The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance, is now CEO of Unknown Worlds. Original Subnautica designer and director Charlie Cleveland, previous Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill, and co-founder Max McGuire are all out without an official explanation.

The Subnautica community has been reeling from the abrupt changes at Unknown Worlds, with some going as far as to declare the upcoming sequel "dead before arrival." And it seems Unknown Worlds took notice.

"First, we want to take a moment to reflect on the vision and core values of exploration and discovery that have defined Subnautica from the very beginning," reads the message. "They have not only shaped the identity of the entire series, but they continue to guide how we think, build, and create every day. We believe strongly in those values and are dedicated to upholding them in Subnautica 2."

The Subnautica 2 developers say that Papoutsis has "already expressed his excitement to check out everything we've been working on and is diving into supporting our ongoing vision and journey to releasing Subnautica 2 Early Access."

Notably, Unknown Worlds, surely speaking through a Krafton-approved filter, still hasn't given an explanation for Cleveland, Gill, and McGuire's exit from the project — not even a watered down, PR-friendly one you'd expect from such a high-profile departure. It only assures fans that "the team that has been working on the game day-to-day over the last few years remains completely unchanged.

"That team includes veterans of the Subnautica series, dating back to the earliest days of the original Subnautica, to the many incredible and talented developers who came aboard to help us bring our vision for Subnautica 2 to life."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going off this statement, it does seem Subnautica 2 is still scheduled to release in Early Access at some point in 2025, although there's no update on the specific timing.

Elsewhere in the letter, Unknown Worlds stresses that Krafton still supports the original vision for Subnautica 2, that "our commitment to Open Development and crafting Subnautica 2 alongside our community during Early Access hasn't changed," and that both the studio and publisher want to make sure "that Subnautica 2 meets the highest quality standards and delivers on your expectations."

By far the most substantive part of the letter is at the very end, where Unknown Worlds makes an explicit commitment: "Nothing has changed with how the game is structured. It will remain a single-player first experience, with optional co-operative multiplayer. No subscriptions. No loot boxes. No battle pass."

It's a sorry reflection on the state of the industry that the developer has to promise fans of a beloved survival game series that the new entry won't randomly be a live-service game, but I suppose it's good to have that assurance after a major reorganization. Although, the cynic in me does make note of the absence of the word "microtransactions" in that commitment.

Regardless, here are the best survival games to test your will to live.