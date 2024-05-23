All Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem them

Wuthering Waves codes are already being hunted down, even though the game has only just launched, but the good news is that there's already a couple of them available to be claimed. Redeeming these promos will help bolster the resources in your inventory, which can only help during the early stages of your adventure as you explore the world of Solaris-3 while trying recover your lost memory. These redemption codes often have a short lifespan attached to them, so you should aim to use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

When redeemed, these promo codes will give players a selection of useful items, with the most important being Astrite. That resource is used to purchase Tides, which in turn fund pulls in the gacha side of the game to obtain new Resonators and more. Check back here regularly as I'll be adding new Wuthering Waves codes as they're announced, so you'll always be up to date on the latest offers.

Wuthering Waves codes

WUTHERINGGIFT – 50 Astrite, two Premium Resonance Potion, two Medium Revival Inhaler, two Medium Energy Bag, 10,000 Shell Credits

There is currently only one general Wuthering Waves code available, which was included at launch and is likely to be semi-permanent, so it's possible you'll be able to redeem this again at future points when enough time has passed.

Echo Starter Pack – Incomplete Echo, ten Premium Tuner, five Advanced Sealed Tube

You can also obtain a personal Wuthering Waves code for various resources by claiming the Echo Starter Pack via the Epic Games Store. To do this you'll need an Epic Games account, then add the base game to it for free followed by the Echo Starter Pack which is also free. You will then receive an email containing a Wuthering Waves code that can be redeemed in the usual way, though this could take up to 24 hours to arrive and you should check your spam folder in case it gets redirected. This Epic Games Store offer expires on June 13, but you have until June 23 to redeem the code you receive through the game.

Note that you don't have to be able to play on PC to claim and redeem this Wuthering Waves code, you just need to complete the above process through a web browser then claim the code your receive via email on any platform.

How to redeem Wuthering Waves codes

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Unlike the promos for other games such as Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes, there is currently no way to redeem Wuthering Waves codes online via the official website. Therefore you'll need to claim them directly through the game, however you can only redeem Wuthering Waves codes after defeating the first tutorial boss and reaching Union Level 2.

After progressing beyond that point, open the Terminal menu then select the Settings cog in the bottom right corner of the screen. Scroll down the list to the Other Settings option, marked with an icon of a wrench on top of a square, then under the Account heading is a Redemption Code 'Redeem' button which will let you enter your code. If you can't see this option then you haven't progressed far enough into the story yet, so keep pushing forward.

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

After entering a valid Wuthering Waves code through this route, you'll then need to head back to the main Terminal menu and select the mail icon at the bottom to access your inbox, where your rewards will have been delivered. Hit the 'Claim' button at the end of the mail and the items will be added to your inventory – these mails are currently set to automatically delete after 15 days, so make sure you go and claim your rewards promptly.

Expired Wuthering Waves codes

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

As the game has just launched there are no official expired Wuthering Waves codes yet, though the following two codes are currently doing the rounds online which could either be fake or not activated yet. If a use for them is found, I will update this guide accordingly with that information:

WUTHERINGWAVESGIFT

WUTHERING2024

