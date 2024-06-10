How to get the Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Fragment

The Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Prismatic Fragment is a tricky one to unlock, as you've got to find four lost Ghosts hidden around the Lost City Outskirts. It's quite a large region to explore in Destiny 2, with all sorts of nooks and crannies to search in the overgrown areas and Lost City buildings of the Pale Heart. Here are the locations for all four of the lost Ghosts needed to unlock the Facet of Mending Fragment in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending lost Ghost locations

To find all four Ghosts for this Prismatic Chest, you need to run the Lost City Outskirts path that you took in the first mission of the Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign, but backwards. Be aware that these are not the same Ghosts you need to find for Micah-10 in Destiny 2. If you need a bit more help, you can pull out your own Ghost when you see the white Ghost icon in the top-right corner of your screen. This indicates that you're near one of the lost Ghosts.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Ghost 1

In the first area of the Lost City Outskirts from the Lost City, look for the wooden archway in a dim alley between two shops, then jump up to the pink hanging shop sign and you'll find the first Ghost perched on top.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Ghost 2

Head into the next area and go all the way to the edge to where you can see the orange antennae platforms. Jump over the edge and you should land on some stairs leading down onto a walkway. On this walkway, you'll find the second Ghost on top of some crates.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Ghost 3

Carry on through the Outskirts until you exit a building to see the pink portal in the sky. Turn around and jump onto the grate above the doorway you just passed through, and you'll spot the third Ghost.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Ghost 4

Continue heading along the outside path until you reach the metal ring device – Destiny 1 players will recognize this as the device in the Speaker's chamber in the original Tower (fun fact: it's called the vitalis!). Jump onto the joint section on the left and you'll find the final Ghost nestled in the gap.

Destiny 2 Facet of Mending Overgrown Prismatic Key

With all four Ghosts found, you'll now see the message, "A Ghost's memory cries out in pain". Just continue down the path from where you found Ghost 4, until you reach the very first area you emerged into in the Pale Heart. You'll spot the four Ghosts you just helped floating next to a Pyramid platform. Stand on it and stay put until the orange circle disappears and kill all the Dread enemies that spawn, including the Enlightened Harbinger boss.

Once everything is dead, you'll get the necessary Overgrown Prismatic Key. The Prismatic chest the key opens will be right in front of the giant Ghost, so open it to finally get the Facet of Mending Prismatic Fragment. Although, this is only one of the 15 other Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments you can unlock, so make sure you get those to fill out your fancy Prismatic Subclass.



