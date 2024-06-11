How to unlock the Destiny 2 Facet of justice Fragment

The Destiny 2 Facet of Justice Fragment is one of 15 you can unlock for your Prismatic Subclasses, and it's one of the best ones to get. Although, it's also one of the more complicated Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments to reach, requiring you to grab a heavy Solar crystal and dunk it at some Hive symbols… except those symbols will only appear from a certain area and they're facing the wrong way. It's much easier to solve with a Destiny 2 buddy to direct you, but if you're running solo in the Pale Heart, I've explained the whole solution below. Here's what you need to know to get the Facet of Justice.

Destiny 2 Facet of Justice location

(Image credit: Bungie)

The chest containing the Facet of Justice is in the Refraction region of the Pale Heart, specifically in the large, circular room with an upper level and a big window that overlooks the rest of the Refraction.

To get there, start from the Landing and follow the main path east, bearing left to enter the Refraction. Keep going through the region, following the Lucent Hive enemies. Eventually, you'll have to turn right which will lead you into the correct room. However, opening the chest requires the Refracting Prismatic Key.

How to get the Refracting Prismatic key in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get the Refracting Prismatic Key for the Facet of Justice Fragment, you first need to deposit Solar crystals in the correct bowls that correspond to three Hive symbols.

In the chest room, you'll notice three Hive symbols arranged vertically and a Solar crystal on the upper level above the symbols. When you grab the Solar crystal and remain on that upper level, 10 Hive symbols appear in the archways. On the wall behind each of these archway symbols is a large bowl, so you need to deposit a crystal in the bowls corresponding to the three correct Hive symbols.

From the perspective of the Prismatic chest facing the Solar crystal, imagine the archway Hive symbols are numbered 1 to 10 from left to right. You need to place Solar crystals into bowls 4, 8, and 1.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Bungie) (Image credit: Bungie)

You'll know that you've placed a crystal in the correct bowl as you'll see the message, "It draws closer…". Here's how the whole puzzle solution works:

Grab a Solar crystal and deposit it into the bowl behind Hive symbol 4 – the fourth in from the left. This will spawn another Solar crystal in the usual spot. Grab another crystal and place it at Hive symbol 8 – the third from the right. Grab a third crystal and place it at Hive symbol 1 – the first on the left. If done correctly, you'll see the message, "It is here" and lots of Dread enemies will arrive. Kill the Dread. Eventually a Harbinger and an Omen will spawn. Kill the Omen and Harbinger to get the Refracting Prismatic Key.

With the Dread dead, you'll have the necessary key to get into the chest, finally getting you the Facet of Justice Prismatic Fragment! There are four other Fragments unlocked by solving strange puzzles like this one out in the Pale Heart, such as the Destiny 2 Facet of Mending, where you need to search for Ghosts, and the Facet of Command, which has you shooting piles of ice.

