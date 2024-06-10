How to get the Destiny 2 Facet of Grace Fragment

The Destiny 2 Facet of Grace Prismatic Fragment is easy to get since you just need to kill enemies, but they're scattered across the Lost City. The enemies in question are the Witness's Dread forces – Grim, Husks, Weavers, Attendants, and Stasis Omens. Make sure you pack some powerful precision weapons to deal with a Tormentor too! If you just want to find and kill the Dread squads as quickly as possible, I've detailed where you can find each one in Destiny 2 to quickly get the Facet of Grace.

Destiny 2 Facet of Grace location

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Prismatic chest for the Facet of Grace Fragment is in the Lost City region of Destiny 2 The Final Shape's Pale Heart. You won't be able to open it right away, but finding it triggers the puzzle that gets you the key, so it's important to know where to look:

From the Lost City Tower, head out into the first area of the Lost City proper. Go immediately right and jump across the platforms to the next rooftop where you'll spot a tall building. Go inside the building via the side door to find the Prismatic reward chest requiring an Elevated Prismatic Key.

How to get the Elevated Prismatic Key in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Upon approaching this chest, a bunch of Dread enemies will spawn, and you'll see the message "Omens appear". You need to kill three squads of Dread and their Omen leaders scattered around this area of the Lost City, then you can battle a Destiny 2 Tormentor boss for the key to the chest.

Kill the Dread near the chest. Head all the way to the opposite side of this Lost City area to kill the next group.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Go back to the central area and hop across the orange platforms to reach the third Dread Omen and its squad.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Return to the central area and kill two more Omens. The Tormentor will also be here but will be shielded so you can't damage it.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Kill the Tormentor. Once the two remaining Omens and all the Dread are dead, the Tormentor's shield will be down.

With the Tormentor dead and the Prismatic Key on your person, go back to the chest and open it to get the Facet of Grace Fragment. There are four other Destiny 2 Prismatic Fragments you can get by completing puzzles while patrolling the Pale Heart, so make sure you grab those – since you're close by, you should venture deeper into the Lost City Outskirts to get the Destiny 2 Facet of Mending too.



